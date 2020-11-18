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More Criticism: The Truth About Bernie Sanders
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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71 views • November 18, 2020
Some interesting responses to the recent "The Truth About Bernie Sanders" video - and the important elements many Sanders supporters seem to be missing - like sentence structure and correct spelling.

Bernie Sanders is a Democratic candidate for President of the United States. Sanders spent 16 years as Vermont’s sole congressman in the House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

Sanders has amassed considerable grassroots support relative to democratic frontrunner Hilary Clinton and is incredibly popular for his opposition to income inequality.

Promising to fight for a “progressive economic agenda that creates jobs, raises wages, protects the environment and provides health care for all,” the Senator is a formidable candidate in the democratic presidential primary.

The Truth About Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Yp1jUtcX8

Criticism: The Truth About Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1jCSfySGtk

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