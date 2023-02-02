Martin Sandler: The Mossad Killed JFK

"Forget Lyndon Johnson, forget the CIA, forget Fidel Castro. The Mossad killed Kennedy because they were so upset over what he did to Ben-Gurion. So, you know, we got a few little bombshells we throw in there."
🔗 If Americans Knew - Author Martin Sandler says Mossad may have assassinated JFK: https://israelpalestinenews.org/author-martin-sandler-says-mossad-may-have-assassinated-jfk/
✳️ Watch - The Full Interview - HERE: https://rumble.com/v27z8no-the-letters-of-john-f.-kennedy.html
✳️ Watch - Israel's Bomb - A Radioactive Taboo - HERE: https://rumble.com/v21egam-israels-bomb-a-radioactive-taboo.html
📖 Read - The Letters of John F. Kennedy - HERE: https://archive.org/details/lettersofjohnfke0000kenn_n0w6
