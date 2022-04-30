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Azov were shooting from residential buildings, then setting them on fire after leaving (Rangeloni) (MIRRORED)
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318 views • April 30, 2022
Azov were shooting from residential buildings, then setting them on fire after leaving (Rangeloni) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tom at:-
https://youtu.be/y55wF4l0470
Azov used residential buildings for shelling, then set fire to them after leaving, while people lived in the basement. Excellent report by Vittorio Rangeloni. I just translated it, from here: https://youtu.be/9Ec6d-JRStw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ec6d-JRStw
V. N. Rangeloni’s Telegram channel: https://t.me/vn_rangeloni/
My own backup Telegram channel: https://t.me/tomcontrarium
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tom at:-
https://youtu.be/y55wF4l0470
Azov used residential buildings for shelling, then set fire to them after leaving, while people lived in the basement. Excellent report by Vittorio Rangeloni. I just translated it, from here: https://youtu.be/9Ec6d-JRStw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ec6d-JRStw
V. N. Rangeloni’s Telegram channel: https://t.me/vn_rangeloni/
My own backup Telegram channel: https://t.me/tomcontrarium
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