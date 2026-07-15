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LIAR, LIAR, LAKE OF FIRE | 7-15-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2707


Show Notes:


LAN House to House: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/new-hampshire-huddle/

Mike Flynn's post on Newsmax saying it's time to arrest Obama: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2033177984254728

Pontius Pilate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0EvVkKdGak

What the scripture says about lying: https://www.bing.com/search?q=the+wicked+ness+of+liar&cvid=65bcbebcab364c229d0d5d4433532542&gs_lcrp=EgRlZGdlKgYIABBFGDkyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQABhAMgYIAhAuGEAyBggDEAAYQDIGCAQQABhAMgYIBRAAGEAyBggGEAAYQDIGCAcQABhAMgYICBAAGEDSAQkxNTM5OGowajSoAgCwAgA&FORM=ANAB01&PC=ASTS

Oath of Office: https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+the+oath+of+office&summary=1&conversation=09531cc1cae9af27f760e8d80e63e5d536bf

Revelation 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Rev%2021&version=KJV

Psalm 33:5 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2033%3A5&version=NKJV

Isaiah 61:8 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2061%3A8&version=KJV



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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