A daughter-in-law who has already become covid confirmed case in Shanghai cried for help.

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A daughter-in-law of Shanghai cried for help: “My mother-in-law was covid tested positive. No one carried her to the quarantine station for a few days, and the local committee asked me to contact the doctor by myself.” I can’t believe that.
I can’t imagine how the pandemic situation could be controlled in Shanghai.
All the root causes of disasters are because of the CCP.