Congressman Kevin McCarthy Proposes Eight Pillars To Hold the CCP Accountable for the Pandemic

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06/23/2021 Minority leader of House representatives, Congressman Kevin McCarthy: we have following eight pillars to hold the CCP accountable for the global pandemic, declassifying information, stopping Gain of Function experiment, no funding of rogue countries, overhauling World Health Organization, investigation, visa restrictions, cancelling the CCP regime’s most favored nation treatment and moving the Winter Olympic Games.