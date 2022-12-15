Deep State Planning New Bioweapon Release Ahead Of New Treaty

Attorney Thomas Renz joins Alex Jones live via Skype to share new intel
he's received concerning the next bioweapon attack released on mankind
by the globalist cabal, but first they want the World Health
Organization's treaty to give absolute power over medical emergencies to
the U.N.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.