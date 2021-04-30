DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP - it's A Murder Weapon

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April 16 2021 - April 17 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup Speech at The Freedom Conference in Tulsa Oklahoma.
Clip Taken From Full Conference - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QugG97XfXDc
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlywD7t0mfzk/
John Thor