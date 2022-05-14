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Fast Blast Blog BASE2022 Conference and Tek kit May 2022
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82 views • May 14, 2022
Just returned from Norway after reporting soldiers causing more trouble. Mod got a job on ..an attack from the MoD..(ex) soldiers causing trouble in the town at Devizes
The success of Megalithomania, and the July Conference in Pewsey, BASES2022 July 8-9-10
Dateline May 14th 2022
The success of Megalithomania, and the July Conference in Pewsey, BASES2022 July 8-9-10
Dateline May 14th 2022
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