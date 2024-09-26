Mike Adams Sermon 060 - Revelation Ch 17 - God ENDS human civilization and resets the planet as angels REJOICE at his wrath unleashed

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/









- The Book of Revelation and Cosmic Impacts (0:00)

- Humanity's Rejection of God and Increasing Wickedness (3:03)

- God's Experiment with Humanity and the Role of Christ (5:26)

- The Destruction of America and Its Spiritual Significance (13:29)

- The Seven Trumpets and the Final Destruction (23:33)

- The Role of Evil and the Need for a Revelation Revolution (25:34)

- The Final Acts of God's Wrath and the Victory of Christ (37:32)

- The Importance of Choosing God and the Eternal Perspective (51:55)









