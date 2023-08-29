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Viktor Shokin fears for his life as elaborates on how Biden humiliated the entire country of Ukraine through corruption, bribes, and illegal activities:
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Viktor Shokin fears for his life as elaborates on how Biden humiliated the entire country of Ukraine through corruption, bribes, and illegal activities:
"The entire country of Ukraine was humiliated. I developed a  firm understanding that Vice President was only acting in his own interests. He handled Ukraine like it was his own backyard. He arranged for people to be put in certain positions...I have no doubt that there were illegal activities engaged in by Burisma. Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, started bringing in people to protect him and Hunter Biden was one of them. (I was a threat to them) because he understood that had I continued to oversee the investigation we would have found the corrupt activities they were engaged in. It would take half a day to discuss every count of (illegal activities)... My firm personal conviction that Hunter and Joe Biden were giving away bribes. The fact that Joe Biden gave away one billion dollars in exchange for my dismissal.. Isn't that alone a case of corruption?
I have long been concerned about my personal safety and security. I've already died technically twice as I was poisoned with mercury."

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viktorshokin fears for his life as elaborates on howbiden humiliated the entire country
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