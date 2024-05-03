💩Rep. TX, Tom Cotton called the Peace Protests Across US Universities 'Little GAZA's' Full of "Terrorist Sympathizers"

Rep. Tom Cotton called the peace protests across US universities "little Gazas" full of terrorist sympathisers.
◾️Like during the Vietnam war, the American establishment tries to smear peace activists associating them with the "evil" enemy of the moment, like president Nixon said that those in the anti-war movement were the pawns of foreign communists.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.