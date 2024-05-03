Create New Account
💩Rep. TX, Tom Cotton called the Peace Protests Across US Universities 'Little GAZA's' Full of "Terrorist Sympathizers"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Rep. Tom Cotton called the peace protests across US universities "little Gazas" full of terrorist sympathisers.


◾️Like during the Vietnam war, the American establishment tries to smear peace activists associating them with the "evil" enemy of the moment, like president Nixon said that those in the anti-war movement were the pawns of foreign communists.

