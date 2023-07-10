Dr. David Martin Speaks In Front Of EU Parliament And Shatters The COVID Fraud (May 3rd 2023) #PLANDEMIC

This is the opening presentation by Dr David Martin on the origins of Covid in 1965 & Covid Vaccines in 1990! He speaks in front of the European Parliament International Covid Summit III in Brussels on May 3, 2023.
#WorldwideRevolution #TheWorldIsWatching #ACM #AllCauseMortality #DiedSuddenly #SuddenAdultDeathSyndrome #SADS #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.