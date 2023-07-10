Create New Account
Dr. David Martin Speaks In Front Of EU Parliament And Shatters The COVID Fraud (May 3rd 2023) #PLANDEMIC
Pain Coming
This is the opening presentation by Dr David Martin on the origins of Covid in 1965 & Covid Vaccines in 1990! He speaks in front of the European Parliament International Covid Summit III in Brussels on May 3, 2023.


#Plandemic #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #TheGreatReset


