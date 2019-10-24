© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blue Angels Cockpit Backseat Video During Photoshoot with WWII Era B-29 Bomber
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • October 24, 2019
Blue Angels Cockpit Backseat Video During Photoshoot with WWII Era B-29 Bomber - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker, assigned to The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, photographs a joint flight with the World War II era B-29 Superfortresss “Doc” from the backseat of an F-18 Hornet flown by Lt. Cmdr Cary Rickoff during the 2019 California Capital Air Show in Sacramento. The Blue Angels are scheduled to conduct 61 flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American and Canadian public in 2019.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.