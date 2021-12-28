EP 2752-6PM "AMERICA-FIRST FAKER" MARGORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Owns Big Pharma Stocks; Abandoned Q Patriots   

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GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has repeatedly condemned vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, has been criticized for owning shares in three COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.
The Claim
A number of Twitter users claimed that Greene had officially declared income from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson in August.
Business Insider’s Dave Levinthal tweeted that the Georgia Republican had “decried ‘vaccine Nazis.’ She says she’s not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t get vaccinated.
“Greene is, however, an investor in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — like many of her congressional colleagues,” Levinthal said.
Political commentator Lindy Li tweeted to 157,000 followers that Greene had invested in “the three companies whose vaccines she repeatedly attacks: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. She doesn’t give a damn if people die. As long as she can exploit and profit from them first.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19664
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