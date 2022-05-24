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Bushwhacked: George Bush Jr. Gets Punked On-Line By Russian Hackers Posing As President Zelensky
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71 views • May 24, 2022
One of the funniest punkings that I have seen in a long time. How they pulled it off was absolutely hilarious.
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Related blog:
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zu0.html
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
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