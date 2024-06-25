Candidate for Clay Township Trustee, Brian Campbell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Campbell talks to Eileen about why he has decided to run for Clay Township Trustee. As a retired Ford Motor Company executive, he is not afraid to take this Goliath government which he says has no consideration for the people or preserving the environment.