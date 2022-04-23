© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Groomer: Exposing the Secret Plan to Brainwash Your Kids
Follow
3
Share
Report
87 views • April 23, 2022
Glenn Beck.
This episode is mandatory viewing for all parents. We are in a culture war for our children, and there is no other option but to fight it. Some concerned parents have valiantly fought back against critical race theory and the "comprehensive sexuality education," making enemies at the highest levels in government. But they’ve only been fighting a fraction of what’s really going on in our kids’ schools. Glenn exposes a new system being pushed through public schools all over the country. It’s receiving massive federal funds, and the program has roots that extend all the way to the Centers for Disease Control. Its collaborators have powerful lobbies, like Planned Parenthood, that coordinate with each other on school curriculum. Glenn reveals the documents to prove the agenda to brainwash our kids. Some of the tricks include exercises that mention “ceremonies” and “rituals.” No school is immune, and an entire generation is at stake if Americans don’t crush this dangerous agenda now.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDDAeG5YlCU
This episode is mandatory viewing for all parents. We are in a culture war for our children, and there is no other option but to fight it. Some concerned parents have valiantly fought back against critical race theory and the "comprehensive sexuality education," making enemies at the highest levels in government. But they’ve only been fighting a fraction of what’s really going on in our kids’ schools. Glenn exposes a new system being pushed through public schools all over the country. It’s receiving massive federal funds, and the program has roots that extend all the way to the Centers for Disease Control. Its collaborators have powerful lobbies, like Planned Parenthood, that coordinate with each other on school curriculum. Glenn reveals the documents to prove the agenda to brainwash our kids. Some of the tricks include exercises that mention “ceremonies” and “rituals.” No school is immune, and an entire generation is at stake if Americans don’t crush this dangerous agenda now.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDDAeG5YlCU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.