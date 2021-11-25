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DO NOT QUIT YOUR JOB Re - VAX / MANDATE BEFORE YOU WATCH THIS. IT'S A BLUFF!!! Then see vids in description.
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260 views • November 25, 2021
It's a bluff! There is no mandate! Only if you agree do YOU create the mandate! They are bluffing!!! You will understand after watching. After watching watch this guy: https://www.brighteon.com/db934aa3-b883-4b84-8c74-741b8b6a1c4a. Be sure to catch Peggy at the Healthy American here: https://www.brighteon.com/99444944-f8e4-4751-b180-45b19924fc21 and Robert Barnes here: https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=6116bc56e2af594e75abb081
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