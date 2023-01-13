Pfizer Vax Live Blood Analysis. RobinWakeling.com

Dark Field Microscope. Colloidal structures forming from red blood cell membrane break down? Colloidal structure = microscopic gelatinous mixture?

MIRRORED from Pfizer-Injected Blood Under The Microscope, April 2022. https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/pfizer-injected-blood-under-the-microscope:6

"Dr Robin Wakeling is back to present round 2 of Pfizer Under The Microscope. He's been working with other teams around New Zealand who are attempting to elucidate just what is contained in these jabs. Exclusively, in this video, he examines the blood of the injected and finds something he has never seen before. The teams have also been examining flu vaccines and have discovered some startling results in these vials..."

"Robin completed a Batchelors degree in Applied Biology at Aston University in the UK, gained a Masters degree in Biodeterioration of Materials from the University of Portsmouth in the UK, and a PhD in Wood Products Decay from the University of Waikato in New Zealand."

Also see www.LifeOfTheblood.com/videos/

including BLOOD AND VACCINE MIX TO FORM FRACTILES, IS THIS A SELF ASSEMBLED CIRCUIT IN VACCINE ON SLIDE?, VACCINATED PEOPLES' BLOOD SHOWS SQUARE OBJECTS. etc. "We are an international group of concerned citizens, scientists and medical practitioners who have observed surprising microscopic phenomena regarding the recently deployed Covid-19 injections. We have examined various aspects of Pfizer Comirnaty, Fluad Quad, Afluria Quad 2021, and saline controls."