NEW BRICS WORLD ORDER! - Massive Power Shift As RESET Takes Place! - What Does It Mean?

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the massive global switch over to the BRICS world order as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and many other countries are flocking to support the new economic order away from the previous world order of the IMF.

This has been a controlled shift in the books for years and the purpose is to gain order out of chaos as well as to move into global CBDCs (or Central Bank Digital Currencies).

When this happens, with China at the head, the entire world will be faced with a cashless system based on social credit and there will be little escape. It's all part of the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" agenda and it's not just coming, it's HAPPENING.





In this video, we break down the importance of this massive power shift.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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