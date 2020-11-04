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Why Elite Use Deadly Virus for Paul, Earth Change Update, and More 11.03.2020.mp4
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661 views • November 04, 2020
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Another Query from a Subscriber
Written by Paul and Terral
Hi Paul: Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM Paul wrote:
Hi Terral:
Thank you very much for answering my question the other day. There are a couple more questions I would like to ask:
1. Why do the elite have to administer a deadly virus to the sheeple, when the Blackstar (when it arrives) will be responsible for killing a large percentage of the worldly population (for those not in safe zones)? Why do the elite not just wait and allow the Blackstar do carry out their depopulation agenda for them?
The Covid-19 PlanDemic is used as a command-control mechanism over the global population that includes lockdowns, quarantines, contact tracing, vaccinations, shutting down economies, weaking sheeple immune systems, reducing sheeple ability to prepare, so on and so forth. The Elite need Medical Martial Law to shut down the borders and cities while deploying wanted military, national guard, and police elements directly into harm's way.
--
What makes this Colorado volcano a 'moderate' threat?
https://gazette.com/life/what-makes-this-colorado-volcano-a-moderate-threat/article_7b05018e-0e5e-11eb-9a96-9b9a9f66b0a2.html
--
Mysterious sounds and vibrations rattle villagers and crack homes in India
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/mysterious-sounds-tremors-india-november-2020.html
--
Red Alert! Leaked Zoom Meetings Show Soros-Linked Groups Plotting Post-Election “Coup
https://www.infowars.com/posts/red-alert-leaked-zoom-meetings-show-soros-linked-groups-plotting-post-election-coup/
--
It’s Evolving: Coronavirus Genetic Mutation May Have Made COVID-19 More Contagious
https://scitechdaily.com/its-evolving-coronavirus-genetic-mutation-may-have-made-covid-19-more-contagious/
--
Trump should prepare for possible imminent release of more dangerous COVID-20 or 21
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/trump-should-prepare-for-possible-imminent-release-of-more-dangerous-covid-20-or-21/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
Questions: What's Going On???
https://youtu.be/AzWLlfwfD4Y
--
Texas ranks highest in total number of COVID-19 cases in US
https://apnews.com/article/texas-highest-number-covid-cases-4200e23d4ddeeff3728d5038ca3f3d10
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Another Query from a Subscriber
Written by Paul and Terral
Hi Paul: Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM Paul wrote:
Hi Terral:
Thank you very much for answering my question the other day. There are a couple more questions I would like to ask:
1. Why do the elite have to administer a deadly virus to the sheeple, when the Blackstar (when it arrives) will be responsible for killing a large percentage of the worldly population (for those not in safe zones)? Why do the elite not just wait and allow the Blackstar do carry out their depopulation agenda for them?
The Covid-19 PlanDemic is used as a command-control mechanism over the global population that includes lockdowns, quarantines, contact tracing, vaccinations, shutting down economies, weaking sheeple immune systems, reducing sheeple ability to prepare, so on and so forth. The Elite need Medical Martial Law to shut down the borders and cities while deploying wanted military, national guard, and police elements directly into harm's way.
--
What makes this Colorado volcano a 'moderate' threat?
https://gazette.com/life/what-makes-this-colorado-volcano-a-moderate-threat/article_7b05018e-0e5e-11eb-9a96-9b9a9f66b0a2.html
--
Mysterious sounds and vibrations rattle villagers and crack homes in India
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/mysterious-sounds-tremors-india-november-2020.html
--
Red Alert! Leaked Zoom Meetings Show Soros-Linked Groups Plotting Post-Election “Coup
https://www.infowars.com/posts/red-alert-leaked-zoom-meetings-show-soros-linked-groups-plotting-post-election-coup/
--
It’s Evolving: Coronavirus Genetic Mutation May Have Made COVID-19 More Contagious
https://scitechdaily.com/its-evolving-coronavirus-genetic-mutation-may-have-made-covid-19-more-contagious/
--
Trump should prepare for possible imminent release of more dangerous COVID-20 or 21
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/trump-should-prepare-for-possible-imminent-release-of-more-dangerous-covid-20-or-21/
--
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
Questions: What's Going On???
https://youtu.be/AzWLlfwfD4Y
--
Texas ranks highest in total number of COVID-19 cases in US
https://apnews.com/article/texas-highest-number-covid-cases-4200e23d4ddeeff3728d5038ca3f3d10
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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