CDC QUIETLY DOWNGRADES CV-19 FROM A PANDEMIC TO AN OUTBREAK | HEALTH FREEDOM SHOW

CDC DOWNGRADES CV-19 FROM A PANDEMIC TO AN OUTBREAKHey Guys,I was on the CDC website a couple of days ago and noticed that they downgraded the designation of the Coronavirus from a Pandemic to an Outbreak!This is a big deal! There’s a big difference between a Pandemic and an Outbreak. Written word on documents and websites mean everything when it comes to government and law. So, the changing of that designation is huge…One could possibly warrant lockdowns or restrictions the other absolutely does not.My name is Al Morentin, host of the Health Freedom Show. Thank you for joining me for Episode 1 of the Health Freedom Show.in this video I’m going to• Show you the CDC website with the Outbreak designation• Show you the official definitions of Pandemics and Outbreaks• Discuss stats and show supporting documentation to support the findings.• Share my thoughts on why this is happening and why I believe this could be the opportunity we’ve been waiting for to take back our freedom.TOPICS DISCUSSED:CDC Downgrades Status of CV-19 from Pandemic to OutbreakDefinitions of Pandemic & OutbreakReasons for Downgraded Status in the U.S.Why the New Status is ImportantLawsuits Against Health Officials and PoliticiansPCR TestsDr. FauciModernaThoughts on why this is an opportunity for us… the people.Email Newsletter:MOVIDA CBD & Superfoods