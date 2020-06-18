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United Nations Takeover Of The US Police Departments Is Here
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343 views • June 18, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how the United Nations is going to takeover domestic police departments across the United States on the coattails of the Black Lives Matter / ANTIFA protests.
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