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Prophetic Message: Creatures of Darkness & Shape-Shifters
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110 views • April 13, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-creatures-of-darkness/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Message received on March 30th, 2022, while praying:
"What is coming upon the earth comes from the pits of hell. For those who are grounded in Me, and My Word, you will be hidden. Out of the Abyss come creatures of darkness." "
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-creatures-of-darkness/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Message received on March 30th, 2022, while praying:
"What is coming upon the earth comes from the pits of hell. For those who are grounded in Me, and My Word, you will be hidden. Out of the Abyss come creatures of darkness." "
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