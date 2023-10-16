New Customized High Quality Sexy U Neck Long Sleeve Skin Tight Slim High Elastic Rib One Piece Clothing Women Fitness Jumpsuits

Buy Now Click The Link-: Women Sports Jumpsuit Trousers

About this item

Rib-Knit: Skin-friendly and soft rib-like texture, Fabric made with a seamless knitting technology for high elasticity, comfortable, form-hugging fit.

Lightweight & Naked Feeling: Lightweight and ultra-soft stretchy fabric creates a naked sensation.

Thickness: Stretchy yoga tracksuit that is very comfortable to wear, with a bodycon elastic fabric that shapes your body.Thick fabric avoid see through.

Tight-Fitting: The 4-way stretch fabric promotes both compression and butt lifting, provides support to the upper leg muscles, and reduces muscle vibrations.