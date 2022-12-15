Enduring Faith | Beyond the Cover

There is no question that Christianity is under attack. It is also clear that it is waning in various parts of the world including the West. But can Christianity ever be destroyed? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit asks longtime contributor Selwyn Duke this question. His unequivocal response is that Christianity will always endure. To support this conclusion, he cites the ebbs and flows of history. From Roman times to the present, various despots who have imagined themselves as gods on earth have tried to destroyed Christianity. But despite the persecutions, faith has always emerged triumphant. Selwyn Duke is the author of “Enduring Faith,” the cover story in the December 26, 2022 issue of The New American.





