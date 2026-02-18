Reducing Chronic Inflammation, Sets The Stage For Healing Part 2

If you had enough electrons in your body, you'd have no pathological inflammation. Having enough electrons in your body requires a combination of factors to occur. One is healthy cell membranes, another is an alkaline pH of 7.35 in your tissues. Your morning urine and saliva between 5-7am is the time to take your pH readings and if healthy, these fluids will be 6.5pH. These fluids are about .8 pH units lower than tissue pH. So, if your urine and saliva show a 6.5 pH you add .8 to this and get 7.3, which is the ideal. I offer Health Restoration Consultations to teach men and women how to restore their health. Another means of getting more electrons into your body is walking on the Earth barefoot. The supplements that are powerful electron donors that contribute to the elimination of chronic inflammation are: Carbon 60 Plus Extra Strength, Perfect Press Black Cumin Seed Oil and then support to your liver and detox process are Super Milk Thistle and PectaSol.