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How Many More Adverse Effects Have Been Covered Up During The Trials? - Maddie De Garay's Story
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144 views • December 23, 2021
MIRRORED from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/how-many-more-adverse-effects-have-been-covered-up-during-the-trials-maddie-de-garay-039-s-story_8nreRXYPKRwoaQ4.html
This story of Maddie de Garay is why...
a) young children should not be vaccinated with drugs that haven’t been subjected to long term testing in adults and are proven to be safe
b) drug companies should not be trusted to carry out trials on their own drugs given the inherent conflict of interest
c) Health bureaucrats need to do better quality assurance around drug testing and
d) politicians need to hold Health bureaucrats to account for their failure to detect adverse events from vaccines.
Serious questions need to asked as to why Pfizer has not recorded Maddie’s injuries as a serious adverse event and calls into question the credibility of their Covid-19 vaccines trials.
This story of Maddie de Garay is why...
a) young children should not be vaccinated with drugs that haven’t been subjected to long term testing in adults and are proven to be safe
b) drug companies should not be trusted to carry out trials on their own drugs given the inherent conflict of interest
c) Health bureaucrats need to do better quality assurance around drug testing and
d) politicians need to hold Health bureaucrats to account for their failure to detect adverse events from vaccines.
Serious questions need to asked as to why Pfizer has not recorded Maddie’s injuries as a serious adverse event and calls into question the credibility of their Covid-19 vaccines trials.
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