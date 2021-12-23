BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Many More Adverse Effects Have Been Covered Up During The Trials? - Maddie De Garay's Story
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
144 views • December 23, 2021
MIRRORED from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/how-many-more-adverse-effects-have-been-covered-up-during-the-trials-maddie-de-garay-039-s-story_8nreRXYPKRwoaQ4.html

This story of Maddie de Garay is why...
a) young children should not be vaccinated with drugs that haven’t been subjected to long term testing in adults and are proven to be safe
b) drug companies should not be trusted to carry out trials on their own drugs given the inherent conflict of interest
c) Health bureaucrats need to do better quality assurance around drug testing and
d) politicians need to hold Health bureaucrats to account for their failure to detect adverse events from vaccines.
Serious questions need to asked as to why Pfizer has not recorded Maddie’s injuries as a serious adverse event and calls into question the credibility of their Covid-19 vaccines trials.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotside effectswhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatestrialmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liespfizercovid 19maddie de garay
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

Cassie B.
USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

Coco Somers
Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Petra Stone
Personal Trainer Lists Six Low-Impact Mobility Exercises for People Over 60

Personal Trainer Lists Six Low-Impact Mobility Exercises for People Over 60

Petra Stone
Small Trial Links Daily Strawberries to Reduced Menstrual Pain

Small Trial Links Daily Strawberries to Reduced Menstrual Pain

Coco Somers
Study Reveals How Ashwagandha Compounds Command Your Body to Burn Glucose Instead of Storing Fat

Study Reveals How Ashwagandha Compounds Command Your Body to Burn Glucose Instead of Storing Fat

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy