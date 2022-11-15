MIDTERM UPDATES November 15,2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RealNewsChannel.com
I report on the latest developments in the ongoing Midterm Elections.
Extended Report:
https://www.realnewschannel.com/midterm-updates-november-152022/
Source Links:
https://www.270towin.com/2022-election-results-live/house/
https://www.270towin.com/2022-election-results-live/senate/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/people-brazil-military-continue-work-together-overcome-stolen-election/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/video-montage-dozens-arizona-republican-voters-describe-ballots-not-counted-ballots-tossed-box-people-not-allowed-vote-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/breaking-another-absolutely-fraudulent-maricopa-county-ballot-drop-makes-katie-hobbs-arizona-governor-demons-stole-arizona/
https://banned.video/watch?id=63719fa25e0b7c353b9a268b
https://www.infowars.com/posts/republicans-plan-to-use-subpoena-power-to-investigate-big-tech-government-censorship-collusion/
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/kari-lake-supporters-call-for-military-intervention-to-stop-election-fraud-in-arizona-governor-race/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/impossible-maricopa-officials-now-report-democrats-independents-voted-katie-hobbs-election-day/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/arizona-voters-check-ballot-status-now-case-needs-cured-deadline-wednesday/
Want a Real Private Phone with no tracking? Go Here: https://www.voltawireless.com/ DISCOUNT CODE: Privacy2022
Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com
https://www.flytees.biz/
FOLLOW US!:
https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776
https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel
Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776
https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7
https://realnewschannel.locals.com/
https://t.me/Webmaster1776
https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776
https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel
https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?realnewschannel/
https://www.sovren.media/u/realnewschannel/
https://usa.life/RealNewsChannel
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://myspace.com/realnewschannel1776
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.