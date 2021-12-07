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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Omicron, Vaccine Mandates, Liberty, Conscience & Freedom - WUP 93
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4234 views • December 07, 2021
In Episode 93 we discuss the Omicron variant and what its influence is on the world. President Biden made it clear that the aim for the new normal is to get everybody vaccinated. What does this have to do with liberty and conscience? We look at what the Bible says on all of this.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
US President Joe Biden media address on Omicron response
SABC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XzFpXSCwQ6A
NIH Director: Omicron 'particularly contagious,' severity remains unknown
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/385_5OOV8-M
Rand Paul responds to Anthony Fauci's 'I represent science' declaration
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jzn045EtcQc
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation 1 Feb 2021
eNC YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/KMTuG_dSOZQ
28 Nov 2021 Govt mulls mandatory vaccinations as 4th wave looms
News24 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/srr7MR33guY
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/11/29/supreme-court-rejects-request-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-massachusetts-hospital-system/?sh=2f8bf6e05f2f
https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/greece-to-impose-monthly-fine-on-unvaccinated-adults-over-60/
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-vaccination-no-ration-says-mp-govt-s-order-in-bid-to-achieve-inoculation-target-101637148098733.html
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
US President Joe Biden media address on Omicron response
SABC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XzFpXSCwQ6A
NIH Director: Omicron 'particularly contagious,' severity remains unknown
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/385_5OOV8-M
Rand Paul responds to Anthony Fauci's 'I represent science' declaration
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jzn045EtcQc
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation 1 Feb 2021
eNC YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/KMTuG_dSOZQ
28 Nov 2021 Govt mulls mandatory vaccinations as 4th wave looms
News24 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/srr7MR33guY
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/11/29/supreme-court-rejects-request-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-massachusetts-hospital-system/?sh=2f8bf6e05f2f
https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/greece-to-impose-monthly-fine-on-unvaccinated-adults-over-60/
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-vaccination-no-ration-says-mp-govt-s-order-in-bid-to-achieve-inoculation-target-101637148098733.html
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
US President Joe Biden media address on Omicron response
SABC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XzFpXSCwQ6A
NIH Director: Omicron 'particularly contagious,' severity remains unknown
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/385_5OOV8-M
Rand Paul responds to Anthony Fauci's 'I represent science' declaration
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jzn045EtcQc
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation 1 Feb 2021
eNC YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/KMTuG_dSOZQ
28 Nov 2021 Govt mulls mandatory vaccinations as 4th wave looms
News24 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/srr7MR33guY
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/11/29/supreme-court-rejects-request-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-massachusetts-hospital-system/?sh=2f8bf6e05f2f
https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/greece-to-impose-monthly-fine-on-unvaccinated-adults-over-60/
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-vaccination-no-ration-says-mp-govt-s-order-in-bid-to-achieve-inoculation-target-101637148098733.html
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
US President Joe Biden media address on Omicron response
SABC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XzFpXSCwQ6A
NIH Director: Omicron 'particularly contagious,' severity remains unknown
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/385_5OOV8-M
Rand Paul responds to Anthony Fauci's 'I represent science' declaration
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jzn045EtcQc
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation 1 Feb 2021
eNC YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/KMTuG_dSOZQ
28 Nov 2021 Govt mulls mandatory vaccinations as 4th wave looms
News24 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/srr7MR33guY
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/11/29/supreme-court-rejects-request-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-massachusetts-hospital-system/?sh=2f8bf6e05f2f
https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/greece-to-impose-monthly-fine-on-unvaccinated-adults-over-60/
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-vaccination-no-ration-says-mp-govt-s-order-in-bid-to-achieve-inoculation-target-101637148098733.html
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