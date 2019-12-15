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Forget Me Not
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2 views • December 15, 2019
FORGET ME NOT
c. 1979 – Mike Caraway
1) Forget me not in the river,
Forget me not in the sky,
Forget me not in the clover,
But forget me when I have to say goodbye.
Forget me in the mystery,
Forget me in the trial,
Forget me as you reach your liberty,
But forget me not in my lovin smile.
2) I rode out to the country
To see what I could do,
The ocean called out thru the old well,
Said “Send your question down, I’ll tell you true”.
I rode my question down the old well,
I asked “What can I do?”
The ocean laughed and spat me back,
And sent me here with all my love for you.
3) Forget me not in the river,
Forget me not in the sky,
Forget me not in the clover,
But forget me when I have to say goodbye.
Forget me in the mystery,
Forget me in the trial,
Forget me as you reach your liberty,
But forget me not in my lovin smile.
c. 1979 – Mike Caraway
1) Forget me not in the river,
Forget me not in the sky,
Forget me not in the clover,
But forget me when I have to say goodbye.
Forget me in the mystery,
Forget me in the trial,
Forget me as you reach your liberty,
But forget me not in my lovin smile.
2) I rode out to the country
To see what I could do,
The ocean called out thru the old well,
Said “Send your question down, I’ll tell you true”.
I rode my question down the old well,
I asked “What can I do?”
The ocean laughed and spat me back,
And sent me here with all my love for you.
3) Forget me not in the river,
Forget me not in the sky,
Forget me not in the clover,
But forget me when I have to say goodbye.
Forget me in the mystery,
Forget me in the trial,
Forget me as you reach your liberty,
But forget me not in my lovin smile.
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