Congress Failing to Protect Troops from Biden's #CRT Propaganda & Vaccine Mandate Purges!

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Judicial Watch's TOM FITTON:
Congress Failing to Protect Troops from Biden's #CRT Propaganda and Vaccine Mandate Purges!
Want to let your representatives in Congress know what you think about "critical race theory" and vaccine purges in the military? Call 202-225-3121!