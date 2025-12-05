Internal Revolution, UK, EU, Japan, Crash Dollar 12/05/2025

Today we learn that 14 States are now targeted as they withhold Voter Rolls. In other news we see that the Assistant U.S. Attorney blasts Los Angeles after it votes to ban ICE Agents from wearing masks, and finally how the UK, EU and Japan can crash the Dollar.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions