EMERGENCY BROADCAST - Dr. Schabas, Former Ontario Chief Medical Officer

With his over 40 years of experience in the medical field, no one has been paying closer attention to this pandemic than Dr. Richard Schabas.



No stranger to the Carib101 Media Group, Dr. Schabas returned to speak with Kerry Lee Crawford, and myself about the most recent lockdowns, and how nonsensical they are.



Dr. Richard Schabas held the senior position from 1987 to 1997 and served as chief of staff at York Central Hospital during the 2003 SARS crisis. Dr.Schabas admits that, unlike the SARS crisis, the covid19 pandemic has gone on much longer, with severe detrimental effects. During his time dealing with SARS in 2003, he learned some powerful lessons.



Dr. Schabas says that the COVID-19 modeling the province is working with is faulty and that fatality rates have declined as doctors and scientists have learned more about the disease. He shares that lockdowns were never part of the planned pandemic response strictly because it was not supported by evidence.



“We need to be sensible. The province going back into a lockdown is not only unnecessary, but it’s also damaging. Our last lockdown accomplished nothing. There are significant costs to lockdowns – lost education, unemployment, social isolation, deteriorating mental health, and compromised access to health care. We will be paying for lockdown – in lives and dollars for decades to come.”



He stresses that those who want to take the vaccine they should do so, and to be mindful of the information found in media. This interview was to the point, and is worth taking in