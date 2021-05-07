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IS THIS THE BEST AFFORDABLE BORESCOPE TO OWN? // The Endosnake inspection camera review
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61 views • May 07, 2021
Why do you need a borescope or endoscope? I will show you five examples of why you need an inspection camera in this video.
Is the Endosnake the best inspection cameras on the market for the hobby gunsmith? In this video, I explore that question. If you have an android phone you can connect directly to your phone. If you are going to use a computer this USB inspection camera works great on Windows and Mac. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can purchase a module to turn the Endsnake into a wifi endoscope camera.
#endosnake #endoscope #inspectioncamera
Video Index
Intro - 0:00
Why have a borescope - 00:13
Connectors - 00:56
Controls - 1:17
Brightness - 1:32
Attachments - 1:51
EndoSnake in a 308 Barrel - 4:19
AR10 Gass Port - 5:53
EndoSnake in an M1 Garand - 6:33
M1 Garand Gass Port - 6:54
Heavily Leaded 22LR Barrel - 9:16
Dan Wesson 357 Magnum Barrel - 11:05
Beretta 1915 Barrel - 12:58
Endosnake review - 14:17
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Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
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A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
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Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
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Website
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Instagram
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Is the Endosnake the best inspection cameras on the market for the hobby gunsmith? In this video, I explore that question. If you have an android phone you can connect directly to your phone. If you are going to use a computer this USB inspection camera works great on Windows and Mac. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can purchase a module to turn the Endsnake into a wifi endoscope camera.
#endosnake #endoscope #inspectioncamera
Video Index
Intro - 0:00
Why have a borescope - 00:13
Connectors - 00:56
Controls - 1:17
Brightness - 1:32
Attachments - 1:51
EndoSnake in a 308 Barrel - 4:19
AR10 Gass Port - 5:53
EndoSnake in an M1 Garand - 6:33
M1 Garand Gass Port - 6:54
Heavily Leaded 22LR Barrel - 9:16
Dan Wesson 357 Magnum Barrel - 11:05
Beretta 1915 Barrel - 12:58
Endosnake review - 14:17
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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