Uncovering Past Catastrophes, an interview with Randall Carlson

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What clues from the landscape can reveal stories of Earth's distant past? From vast ancient river valleys to evidence of massive ice sheet meltwater flows, researchers continue exploring whether some geological features were shaped by events far more dramatic than those we observe today. These discussions raise fascinating questions about climate, geology, and the forces that have transformed our planet over time. Watch the latest interview for more context and insights into this ongoing scientific conversation.
#EarthHistory #Geology #ScienceExploration #NaturalWorld #HistoryOfEarth
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