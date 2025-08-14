© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia brings home 84 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity — 84 given in return
Kiev decided to take only two POW's from those who wrote to Zelensky, 998 remain
'They are probably afraid that they were completely converted in Russian captivity' — aide Medinsky.
Ukraine accepts ONLY 2 POWs from list of 1,000 it previously rejected - Medinsky
💬 "Perhaps they're afraid they were 'over-persuaded' in Russian captivity," Vladimir Medinsky, head of Russia's negotiation team in Istanbul, added ironically.
👉 Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia had returned 84 of its servicemen from Ukrainian-controlled territory, exchanging them for the same number of Ukrainian prisoners of war.