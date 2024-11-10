BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fanless RYZEN 7 7730U 8 Core 16 Thread Homelab Monero Crypto Mining MINI PC Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
54 views • 5 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3NZjjbh [amazon affiliate links] or on Ali Express here: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806422470381.html


In this video I review and benchmark this mini PC for idle power consumption and how much power it takes under load. Exploring the possibilities you could have for such a mini pc for your home lab server to run docker containers web server and possibly using the monero app for efficient crypto mining.


About the processor in this mini PC: https://www.amd.com/en/products/processors/laptop/ryzen/7000-series/amd-ryzen-7-7730u.html


ALTERNATIVE to this FANLESS PC that is INTEL: https://amzn.to/40CWlht

or on Ali Express here: https://www.aliexpress.us/w/wholesale-i7-1355u.html?spm=a2g0o.home.search.

- The cpu in the alternative fanless pc is the i7 1355u with more info here for your research https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/232160/intel-core-i71355u-processor-12m-cache-up-to-5-00-ghz/specifications.html



The touch screen monitor in the video is this one: https://amzn.to/3O3VxuG Dell P2418HT 23.8" Touch Monitor - 1920X1080 LED-LIT, Black


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube https://youtu.be/1IrZZ9sp1DQ

- Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/947d50c3-f021-4c87-98ea-71fc60003e29

Keywords
diyreviewpchome lab
