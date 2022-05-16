THE KATYN FOREST MASSACRE (documentary)



The Katyn Forest Massacre, was the mass murder of at least 21,587 ethnic Polish Officers, dignitaries, intellectuals & leaders, by jewish Soviet Communists & the NKVD. German soldiers were informed about the mass killings, & searched the locations of purported corpses. German officials brought in investigators from "neutral nations" & the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to ascertain who the victims were & who had carried out the massacre.



Katyn documents have been available since 1992, but took nearly 20 years for the public to be given access. Stalin’s signature, on the collective death warrant, quells decades of debate on the massacre & proves the chilling decision making process where Stalin & his jewish thugs approved the execution of 21,587 unarmed Poles.



It is an established fact, that the massacre was done by Bolsheviks, but 7 innocent German men, were the ones charged for this crime against humanity, & hanged.