Gravity Visualized | by Dan Burns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meus Outros Canais:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w
COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936
MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7
Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro
Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6
Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro
StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb
Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro
gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro
Título Original: Gravity Visualized
Publicado em YT, 10 de Março de 2012
Créditos: apbiolghs
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTY1Kje0yLg
Descrição Original do Autor:
139.548.430 visualizações 10 de mar. de 2012
Help Keep PTSOS Going, Click Here: https://www.gofundme.com/ptsos
Dan Burns explains his space-time warping demo at a PTSOS workshop at Los Gatos High School, on March 10, 2012. Thanks to Shannon Range from the Gravity Probe B program for creating the original demonstration which he shared with Dan in 2004.
Information on how to make your own Spacetime Simulator can be found here: • Spacetime Simulator DIY