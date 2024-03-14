Create New Account
Russia's Chilling Warning To NATO Nations Over Ukraine War; 'West Walking On Edge Of Abyss'
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson has warned that the Ukraine war could spill out of control due to the ill-considered actions of one or two NATO member states. Maria Zakharova further advised the U.S.-led West to give up on the idea of strategically defeating Russia.

