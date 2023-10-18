Thousands of Iranians march towards the French and British embassies
I have not seen such nightly demonstrations since the night Qasem Soleimani was assassinated.
Adding:
After Iran's Foreign Minister, said on a Tweet,"Time is Up"now the Iranian Embassy in Damascus also tweeted "Time is Up"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.