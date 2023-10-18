Create New Account
Thousands of Iranians March towards the French and British Embassies
Thousands of Iranians march towards the French and British embassies

I have not seen such nightly demonstrations since the night Qasem Soleimani was assassinated.

Adding:

After Iran's Foreign Minister, said on a Tweet,"Time is Up"now the Iranian Embassy in Damascus also tweeted "Time is Up"

