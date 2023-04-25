Tucker Carlson Keynote Address - 'Full Speech' - Heritage 50th Anniversary Celebration - Live Friday Night, April 21, 2023

I'm sharing this video from, 'The Heritage Foundation', on YouTube, Friday, April 21, 2023.
I read that he did this after his Fox Show taping. Fox News Host Tucker Carlson delivers a keynote speech at Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21.
