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Truck drivers continue to protest in Spain
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1 view • March 30, 2022
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Spanish truck drivers keep their strike against high fuel prices going. They had earlier rejected the government’s offer to subsidize up to 20 cents per liter of fuel, of which Madrid would reportedly contribute 15 cents and the oil companies a minimum of five cents.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyxc4f-truck-drivers-continue-to-protest-in-spain.html
Spanish truck drivers keep their strike against high fuel prices going. They had earlier rejected the government’s offer to subsidize up to 20 cents per liter of fuel, of which Madrid would reportedly contribute 15 cents and the oil companies a minimum of five cents.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyxc4f-truck-drivers-continue-to-protest-in-spain.html
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