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Full Moon in Aquarius August 3, 2020 Astrology Horoscope. Future, Freedom, Collective Consciousness.
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4 views • August 08, 2020
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Links to Articles and Videos related to this video:
NEW ASTROLOGY UPDATE leading up to this Full Moon in Aquarius - July 30 to August 3, 2020 - Mercury in Cancer opposite Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn in Capricorn - https://www.patreon.com/posts/39863193
Sun in Leo (The Sun opposite Full Moon in Aquarius) - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/07/22/the-sun-in-leo/
Full Moon in Aquarius Sextile Chiron in Aries - Ego and Identity - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KDmc78RQ-0
DOUBLE New Moon in Cancer (The Full Moon in Aquarius is 2 weeks After this New Moon Growth) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeuuIfPXVpk
Also remember to check out the Weekly TarotScopes I post on Mondays - Read the latest interpretation here - https://symbolicliving.com/tag/weekly...
I also accept donations at https://paypal.me/symbolicliving
Check Out My Public Posts on Patreon - https://patreon.com/symbolicliving
Thank you so much for your listening and enjoying this video!
Links to Articles and Videos related to this video:
NEW ASTROLOGY UPDATE leading up to this Full Moon in Aquarius - July 30 to August 3, 2020 - Mercury in Cancer opposite Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn in Capricorn - https://www.patreon.com/posts/39863193
Sun in Leo (The Sun opposite Full Moon in Aquarius) - https://symbolicliving.com/2020/07/22/the-sun-in-leo/
Full Moon in Aquarius Sextile Chiron in Aries - Ego and Identity - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KDmc78RQ-0
DOUBLE New Moon in Cancer (The Full Moon in Aquarius is 2 weeks After this New Moon Growth) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeuuIfPXVpk
Also remember to check out the Weekly TarotScopes I post on Mondays - Read the latest interpretation here - https://symbolicliving.com/tag/weekly...
I also accept donations at https://paypal.me/symbolicliving
Check Out My Public Posts on Patreon - https://patreon.com/symbolicliving
Thank you so much for your listening and enjoying this video!
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