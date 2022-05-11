Fight for Health | Patrior Streetfighter

How can we stay healthy? What stops health companies from taking advantage of desperate people? It’s up to us to do our own research and know what's best for ourselves to get what we need.



Scott Mckay talks with Dr. ChristinaRahms about the state of medical companies helping people. With so many types of health companies and health determinants out there, it can be hard to know how to truly stay healthy. Staying healthy in 2022 can be easy and this is how.

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