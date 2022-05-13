Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:40, May 12, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 4 command posts, 38 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 4 ammunition depots near Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 US-made counter-battery radar station near Kharkov.

The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 170 nationalists and up to 41 armoured and motor vehicles.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 45 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration as well as 1 fuel depot for Ukrainian military equipment near Vrubovka, Lugansk People's Republic.



💥Artillery units have hit 14 command posts, 7 artillery units at firing positions and 358 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️In addition, 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher has been also destroyed near Dolina, Kharkov Region.



💥During the day, air defence means have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Glubokoe, Liptsy in Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka and Donetsk, as well as 10 rockets from Smerch MLRS near Polevoe in the Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️In addition, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down in the air over Snake Island and 3 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted.



📊In total, 164 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 827 unmanned aerial vehicles, 304 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,022 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 366 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,479 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,832 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.