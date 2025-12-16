Yaya Diamond interviews Author Day about his new book "See-Saw"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Book link: https://a.co/d/c6QwvqW
See-Saw involves love and murder in the age of Covid. Tran female Dianne Vargas and her partner, MJ McCaal, plan to marry but first they must solve a double murder outside a local bar. Unknown to Dianne a maniac, who has been paid to kill her, is stalking his victim
00:00Meet the Author
01:05Trilogy Overview
05:08Book Breakdown
07:32Story Impact
09:13Action & Setting
10:50Closing Thoughts