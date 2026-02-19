Bright Videos News, Feb 19, 2026 – Trump Wages Glyphosate War on America, Iran War Risk Escalates while Farmers REVOLT Against Data Centers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Trump's Glyphosate Decision and Its Implications (0:11)
- Texas Farmers Union's Revolt Against Data Centers (0:57)
- Anti-AI Sentiment and Farmland Crisis (2:15)
- Trump's Upcoming Attack on Iran (4:22)
- Trump's Chemical Weapons Attack on America (9:41)
- Texas Farmers' Revolt Against Data Centers (52:56)
- The Future of Data Centers and AI (1:09:44)
- Trump's Glyphosate Decision and Its Legal Implications (1:13:31)
- The Role of Data Centers in the Power Grid (1:14:12)
- The Future of AI and Data Centers (1:15:54)
- Todd's Vacation and Voice Issues (1:17:47)
- Bitcoin Crash and Market Reactions (1:25:58)
- Bitcoin as a Surveillance Coin (1:28:49)
- Bitcoin ETFs and Market Manipulation (1:31:38)
- Epstein Files and Bitcoin's Reputation (1:34:23)
- Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin's Evolution (1:36:07)
- Crypto Exchanges and Security Concerns (1:39:18)
- AI and Crypto Integration (1:44:21)
- Privacy Coins and Surveillance Beyond the Blockchain (2:01:44)
- AI and Crypto Development (2:23:04)
- Impact of IT Sector Shifts on Neighborhood Demographics (2:36:38)
- Compute Hardware Shortage and Price Increases (2:40:52)
- Robotics Industry and Autonomous Functions (2:44:26)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore